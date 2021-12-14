BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BBQ during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.