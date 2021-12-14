Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

