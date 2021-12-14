Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

