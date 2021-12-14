Core & Main Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Core & Main in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.