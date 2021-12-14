Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

