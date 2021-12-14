Brokers Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the year.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 124,637 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 690.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

