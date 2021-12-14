Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

