Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Mahindra & Mahindra has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
