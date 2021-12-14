Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 56

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays from CHF 59 to CHF 56 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.