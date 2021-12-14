BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Increased to CHF 325 by Analysts at UBS Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 299 to CHF 325 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BELIMO stock opened at $595.05 on Friday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $7,916.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.26 and a 200-day moving average of $501.63.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

