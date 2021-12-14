Morgan Stanley Trims Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Target Price to €50.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ALSMY opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.03.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

