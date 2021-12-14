JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to 297.00

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 392.00 to 297.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.