Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Shares Up 3%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,099,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.