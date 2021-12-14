JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKS. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

