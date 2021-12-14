Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.25 ($49.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

