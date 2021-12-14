Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $894.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

