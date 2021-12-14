Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

