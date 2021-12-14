Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.