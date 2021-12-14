Thor Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

