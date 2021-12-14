Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

