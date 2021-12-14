KeyCorp Comments on Cerner Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cerner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

