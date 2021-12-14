Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datto in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datto’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

MSP opened at $24.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,508 shares of company stock worth $2,097,045 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

