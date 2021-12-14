AutoZone, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $16.74 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $23.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $125.07 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,986.10 on Monday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,824.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,649.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

