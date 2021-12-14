Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 343,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$182.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.

In related news, Director Alexander Morrison acquired 93,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,082.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,847.85. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 198,136 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,923.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,331,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,744,356.67. Insiders have acquired 350,144 shares of company stock worth $214,150 in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

