Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 343,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$182.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.
About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
