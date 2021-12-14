Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $783,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

