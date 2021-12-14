B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.30.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.