Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$48.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.83. The firm has a market cap of C$13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 668,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,845,413.95. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Insiders bought 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.