Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €210.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.