Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

