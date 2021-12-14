Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
