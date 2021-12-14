PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.69.

PD opened at $34.00 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,088 shares of company stock worth $6,212,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $35,826,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

