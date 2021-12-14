Zacks Investment Research Lowers Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

