Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

