Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.84. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.