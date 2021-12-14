FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.54 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.