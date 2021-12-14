United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

