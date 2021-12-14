Stock Repurchase Program Authorized by EQT (NYSE:EQT) Board

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

EQT stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

