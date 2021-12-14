CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Fairman Acquires 907 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Fairman acquired 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,954 ($26,369.76).

LON CVSG opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92. CVS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,347 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,376.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,358.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.34) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

