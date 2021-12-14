CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Fairman Acquires 907 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Fairman acquired 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,954 ($26,369.76).
LON CVSG opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92. CVS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,347 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,376.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,358.12.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
