Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.53 $4.23 million $0.43 13.51 CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.59 $54.16 million ($0.89) -10.47

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37% CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

