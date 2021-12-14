PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $60.74 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 586,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

