FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNL. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $152,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.