IO Biotech Inc’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During IO Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

