Affirm’s (AFRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.