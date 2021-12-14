SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

