SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
