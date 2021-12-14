Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEIYF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
Mercialys Company Profile
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.