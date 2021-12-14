Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MEIYF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Get Mercialys alerts:

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.