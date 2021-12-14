Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
NSR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
