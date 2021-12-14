Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

FRT opened at $129.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

