Tom Brophy Buys 1 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 1 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.70 ($137.04) per share, for a total transaction of £103.70 ($137.04).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,922.16).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at £104 ($137.44) on Tuesday. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 1-year high of £104.95 ($138.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,502.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 57.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($111.67).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

