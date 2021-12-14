Tom Brophy Buys 1 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 1 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.70 ($137.04) per share, for a total transaction of £103.70 ($137.04).
Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,922.16).
Shares of LON CRDA opened at £104 ($137.44) on Tuesday. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 1-year high of £104.95 ($138.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,502.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 57.17.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
