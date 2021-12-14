National Health Investors, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.66 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NHI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,030. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.