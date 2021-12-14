Ryan Mangold Buys 152 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($198.86).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 148 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($197.54).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.35) on Tuesday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63.55 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.43 ($1.27).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

