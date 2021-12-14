Finnovate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Finnovate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Finnovate Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Finnovate Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVTU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

